At expense of national purse…

Muhammad Usman

PAKISTAN is in a fluid state. Events of greater importance and proportions follow in quick succession and equally disappear inconclusively into a heap of our maladies whose grim implications continue to visit us mercilessly. Budget 2017/2018 is not a routine budget because of its huge allocations for development but seemed to join the heap as matter of routine. Budget ought to have a high purpose in sync with grand design to synergize collective growth and development because in economics, resources are always scarce. There is also no luxury of time because often needs and wants are immediate and pressing.

In Pakistan, budget is an annual ritual, performed in mono tune by a finance minister in midst of rumpus, created at full throttle by opposition. It is a performance without conviction because invariably its edifice is built on shifting sands. This time, it is biased to win next elections regardless of governmental claim that stage is set to embark upon course of enormous development after painful trimming and pruning of national economy over last four years. It is a sheer sophistry to obscure truth by a finance minister who is known for fudging the statistics and get Pakistan fined.

Indicators of real upswing in economy are still conspicuously absent; reduced cost of business, productivity enhancers, FDI and institutional good governance. It is no foretelling that next year, Pakistan would be far poorer than money being kept for hotchpotch development this year. Foreign debt has swelled by 25% during last four year, surpassing all previous records with no worthwhile gain. It is the stark reality. Tale of domestic borrowing is also equally dismal. All has gone to trash development or in coffers of corruption. Talk has already set in behind doors about bailout package for Pakistan in 2019 or 2020 by world financial institutions. Obviously it would be at cost of staggering national sovereignty. Amount of Rs 2.113 trillion has been allocated for development with an increase of 26% for next fiscal year. Amount ought to be spent on various ongoing and new development schemes which are yet to be conceived/crystalized. There are only two ways to finance such bumper increase. Either increased wealth or phenomenal borrowing. There are no plausible signs in FBR for increased collection rather, its chairman has stated recently that often they struggle to coup with off the cuff set revenue targets by government.

Lincoln supposed, that “you cannot fool all the people all the time,” but you can fool enough of them to rule a large country. Pakistan is a typical example. Majority of its people is exceedingly simple-minded. They tend to believe ornamental showcasing and overlook its actual composition. Trading on their gullibility, often our ruling elite take them on a ride. There are other aspects too which make their task even easier. There is a split opinion about development taking place in the country under present government. One segment calls it a cosmetic development. They argue that a country could only progress when an overall national plan for development is in place. All imperatives of development are required to move in tandem or in order of priority depending upon urgency of time and availability of resource; rule of law, education, public health, good governance and infrastructure. Government is only focusing on infrastructure willy-nilly particularly, mega construction projects because these are easy to execute, provide instant self-glorification and an easy access to loot and plunder. Proponents of this view largely belong to relatively better off and informed sections of the society.

Other segment is of people who are relatively more simple-minded, impoverished and marginalized. Virtually they are hostage to hard knock of life. They suffer an acute sense of deprivation, frustration and desperation. Generally they tend to fall an easy prey to lollipops and an opportunity of even little gain regardless of its overall cost to the nation. They considered half loaf better than no bread. They are erstwhile grazing grounds of our ruling elite. They easily dupe them on name of populism and glittering developmental monuments. Once again, they are gearing up to lure them with a basket, out of budgetary allocations to secure another lease of political office.

About Rs 300 Billion has been stuffed in PM’s discretionary fund. A well thought development plan does not hinge on discretionary releases. Instead it has assured source of funding. It is believed that discretionary amount will be doled out to MNAs/MPAs to win their constituencies through orthodox schemes of development. BISP and Bait ul Mall would be blatantly utilized to woo poorest of the poor. Traditionally agriculture gets step motherly treatment at hands of present regime. Under present term too, treatment was no less different. Probably, finding itself constrained in urban centers, government has earmarked more than 50% funds for agriculture to try their luck at rural turf. Renewed Laptop scheme, small business loans, interest free loan schemes, youth training/skill development programs appeare to be election exclusive pursuits. On top of this, a promise of cluster of industrial parks, power generation and mega projects of communication infrastructure; a pie in sky indeed. Such measures runs contrary to imperatives of genuine and sustainable growth. In fact this looks to be nothing but a run of political machination and electoral juggernaut. It is the approach of a routine leadership who sets gazes on next elections. Contrarily, eyes of great leadership are set on next generations.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]