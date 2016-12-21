Expectations from new COAS

Shiza Qadeer

Army is the most powerful institution in the country and its chief is the most influential figure. A new chapter started in Pakistan‘s history on November 29 when General Qamar Javed Bajwa took command of Pak Army. Being Chief, General Bajwa has to look at two major security threats being faced by the State i.e. tension at the LoC and terrorism. Question arises here that how the new chief is going to react to these two major issues. He has to go further and deal with the still strong leftovers of terrorist groups. However his first task must be to develop a strong defence policy and decision-making with the civilian government.

Moreover, the army’s dominance over foreign policy means General Bajwa will have to deal with Pakistan’s relations with its neighbours India and Afghanistan. India has been the major issue since establishment of Pakistan. Since its independence, India has spared no stone unturned to destabilize Pakistan and has been a major threat to the country’s security. This fact must be realized that the subcontinent is home to strategic nuclear weapons, freedom struggle in the IHK and continuing hostilities along the Line of Control can potentially escalate into a full-fledged nuclear war.

The ongoing tension along the LoC can also have an adverse effect on the largest economic project of Gwadar port. Moreover, Gen Bajwa is well versed with the complexities, nature of operations and terrain along the LoC. He has also handled Kashmir extensively during his career. This is a very very plus point. So being such a commanding military man the expectations of the public are very high. It is now important for the sake of stability of the State that the military leadership lend full support to the civilian leadership so that other major issues like terrorism are tackled effectively.