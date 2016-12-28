Expats to be encouraged to invest in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

The Chairman OPF Board of Governors, Barrister Amjad Malik called on Chairman Privatization Commission, Muhammad Zubair and discussed issues related to overseas Pakistanis including provision of opportunities to overseas Pakistani investors for investment in Pakistan.

Barrister Malik said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be a game changer in the region. He said that we should utilize the potential of overseas Pakistani investors by grabbing the opportunities which will occur with the CPEC. He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif provided an opportunity to country in the form of CPEC and we should utilize it and our response must be befitting to this game changing initiative.

The Chairman Privatization Commission, Muhammad Zubair agreed with the suggestions of Barrister Amjad Malik and assured his full cooperation for taking practical steps to encourage overseas Pakistani investors.

Barrister Malik briefed the Chairman Privatization Commission about the performance of OPF and also informed him about the composition of Overseas Pakistanis Advisory Council (OPAC) comprising prominent overseas Pakistanis from across the world. He asked the Chairman Privatization Commission to suggest some names of prominent overseas Pakistani investors for OPAC.

Both the dignitaries agreed upon to work together to encourage overseas Pakistani investors for investment in Pakistan. Both agreed to have a one window set up to encourage foreign investors.

The Chairman OPF Board of Governors thanked the Chairman Privatization Commission and said that over 08 million overseas Pakistanis have special love for Pakistan. “We should try to introduce such policies and facilities which give incentives to overseas Pakistanis to keep their contact with their mother land”, he added.