Expatriate lady gets back possession of her house

Staff Reporter

Due to the intervention of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, house of a Canada based Overseas Pakistani lady has been got vacated from the illegal possession.

Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti informed that Ontario, Canada based expatriate Pakistani lady Rukhsana Asghar lodged a complaint with OPC that tenant has illegally occupied her four marla house in Gujranwala for the last three years and has not even paid rent of that period.

Afzaal Bhatti said that this complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Gujranwala. Members of DOPC after concerted efforts got the said house vacated from the illegal occupant and handed it over to its owner. Afzaal Bhatti further said that OPC is vigorously pursuing the issues of Overseas Pakistanis and so far thousands of expatriate have been given relief by this institution.