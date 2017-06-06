Expatriate gets possession of house

Staff Reporter

An expatriate has got back the possession of his house, worth Rs 6 million, due to efforts made by Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab.

OPC Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt informed media, in a statement issued here on Monday, that Muhammad Khalid, settled in Saudi Arabia had lodged a complaint with OPC that tenant has refused to vacate his house in Burewala.

This complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Vehari for further proceedings.

Chairperson DOPC Shahzad Dogar and DPO Umer Saeed Malik made concerted efforts and got the said house vacated and handed it over to its original owner.

Shaheen Khalid Butt further said that OPC is vigorously pursuing the cases of Overseas Pakistanis and so far, half of the received complaints have been settled.