Expatriate gets possession of house

City Reporter

An expatriate settled in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has got back the possession of his house worth Rs 5 million due to the efforts made by Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab. OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti informed media here Monday that Muhammad Jamil of Makkah Mukkarama, Saudi Arabia, had lodged a complaint with OPC that due to personal reasons, he divorced his wife but she with the assistance of her brothers, illegally occupied his house in Yaqub Abad Burewala. The complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Vehari for further proceedings and the DOPC members made concerted efforts and got the said house vacated and handed it over to its original owner, he maintained.