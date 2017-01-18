Expat Pakistani gets back property

Salim Ahmed

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) helped an expat Pakistani in got vacating his property, which was rented out to Sheikhupura Police for setting up Police Chowki six year back.

Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti told that Kuwait based, Abdul Ghafoor, lodged a Complaint that Sheikhupura Police obtained his building on rent to use it as Chowki, 4 Chak Rasala, Police Station Bhikki. Although building was rented out ,but the police department never paid any rent. Now he wanted to use the building as residence , but Bhikki Police has refused to vacate it.

Afzaal Bhatti told that the issue was referred to RPO Sheikhupura, who got vacated the building from Police occupation and handed it back to its owner. Kuwait based Abdul Ghafoor has thanked OPC for retrieving his Property from Police.