Exorbitant taxation!

Nasir Uddin Bangash

Haripur KP

Through your esteemed daily I would like to draw the attention of the government towards a serious problem faced by the Government servants in connection with deduction of tax from their monthly salaries regularly as being the low paid servants and the service providers to the masses they hardly meet their needs and earn only from hand to mouth. Besides, in the current month of April 2017, I astonished to see my own pay slip wherein a professional tax has also been deducted from my monthly salary amounting to Rs 300/- which is another extra-burden over public servants.

It is not understood and rather not mentioned in the pay slip as to why such deduction is made against no any facility from the Government for the reason that deduction vis-a-vis service is a universal truth. Both factors are reciprocal to each other and instead of providing any service in lieu of that the deduction is made justified but in the instant case no such evidence exists.

I hope that the Government will review its policy and I humbly request that such illegal deduction made be reimbursed to all Government servants failing which the matter may lead to complications in future and the Government servants will choose another party to rule out in the country in the forthcoming polls and the ruling party in the country is digging its own grave by teasing and bothering the public servants of Pakistan.