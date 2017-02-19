Nasiruddin Bangash

Haripur

Through your esteemed daily I would like to draw the kind attention of concerned quarters towards the serious issue of unfair and exorbitant fare of public transport plying from Haripur to Abbottabad which was Rs.50 per passenger a couple of weeks ago but now it has been enhanced to Rs.60 per head without any approval from government.

Transporters enhance such fares even on weekly basis at their own accord due to which the passengers become puppets in the hands of transport mafia. It should be kept in mind that the Passengers vehicles in Haripur to Abbottabad road are installed with CNG and there is no price hike of CNG during recent days but the transport mafia is at his own liberty for which the D.P.O Haripur and Abbottabad and other road management authorities must take serious notice of the issue to resolve it once for all in the best interest of the public.