Exodus of ‘non-Lahoris’ begins ahead of Eid

Lahore

The exodus of ‘non-Lahori’ is continuing ahead of Eid as, according to an estimate, over four million people belonging to different parts of the country, have left for their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their families.

Almost half of the people living in Lahore belong to other districts of the province and they always wish to celebrate the Eid with their families. Lahore’s total population is about 10 million and with the exit of over four million people, the city traffic has eased off.

Two weekly off-days followed by three official Eid holidays have provided a long weekend not only to those hailing from other districts but also to Lahoris.

Eid holidays have also provided Lahoris with an opportunity to go to other districts to see their relatives.

A large number of people are leaving city daily with the start of the long weekend and a rising demand for transport has made the transporters overcharge passengers. Increased transport fares and limited number of vehicles have forced the commuters to pay extra to get seats for a journey.

A large number of intending passengers were seen worried and helpless at bus terminals at Badami Bagh lorry adda and Bund Road transport companies stations. Many were found protesting and complaining against overcharging and the illegal acts of transporters.

A representative of a transport company said the owners of public transport vehicles were overcharging to cover the losses they will have to face when they return to the city without any passengers.—APP