Existing school infrastructure inadequate to accommodate students

Staff Reporter

Secretary School Education Department, Government of Sindh Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that secondary education will be a top priority as existing school infrastructure is inadequate to accommodate students beyond primary level.

He said this while sharing viewpoint at a meeting organized by the Sindh School Education Department in collaboration with Asian Development Bank here, said a statement on Thursday.

In addition, the department will focus on teachers’ training and accountability mechanism, which will be linked with students’ learning outcome, he said.

Pointing out a gap on supply side of teachers, he said that currently only 9.3 per cent teachers have graduation in science group while 90.7 percent have degrees in Arts group, which is one of a main reason behind students’ very low scores in assessments for science and English subjects.

Keeping this situation in mind, it has now been decided that only science, English, Maths and IT background candidates will be recruited under the new recruitment policy, he said.

Agenda of the meeting was to discuss with all the development partners the ways and means to bring short, medium and long-term reforms in the secondary education sector of the Sindh province.

The European Union, USAID, JICA, UNICEF, World Bank and the Asian Development Bank presented their current and future programmes and assistance plans and emphasized the need for donor harmonization to avoid duplication and overlaps.

The participants took stock of the current situation of the education sector in the province and agreed to work together to bring about the reforms needed in the education sector. Chief Program Manager, Reform Support Unit, School Education Department; Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, highlighted the challenges and opportunities of the Public School Education system and presented a very statistical based useful presentation.

The Secretary Education highlighted the importance of secondary education in the overall education system of the province and expected of ADB to design a programme to address the challenges being faced by the secondary education, in particular the teacher training and management.