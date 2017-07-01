EXIM Bank to play major role in enhancing exports

Faisalabad

EXIM (Export and Import) Bank Pakistan will play a major role in enhancing exports by providing capital at affordable mark-up rate, said President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Engineer Muhammad Saeed Sheikh. In a statement issued here Friday, he said that various countries had already created their EXIM Banks and were harvesting benefits in the shape of enhanced imports and exports. The FCCI president said that EXIM Bank was imperative for Pakistan as its imports and exports deficit was increasing day by day. He appreciated the government for setting up bank’s headquarters in Lahore.—APP