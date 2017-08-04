Exhibitors negotiate orders worth $150m at Plasti, Pack expo

Karachi

The foreign and local exhibitors have negotiated machinery and accessories orders worth $ 150 million here at 14th Plasti and Pack and IFTECH 2017 on Thursday. The exhibition started on Tuesday at Karachi Expo Centre, says press release. Chinese exhibitors remained quite busy whole day with the buyers and trade visitors. This time, a number of foreign exhibitors displayed their state-of-the-art machinery and accessories that inspired the local manufacturers. Chief Organizer, Aimer Khanzada, at the closing session, in an interaction with the media said that Pakistan had progressed in the printing and packaging technologies to the extent that now, no industry needed to bring its printed material from abroad. Plasti and Pack and IFTECH 2017 had played a vital role in bringing in printing machinery and packaging technology for the last one and half decade. Food and foodstuff packaging in Pakistan had progressed to the level that our manufacturers were competing their rivals in the export market, he said. The exhibitors from various countries had expressed their satisfaction over the mega-event saying that they had received a good response from trade queries and visitors on the inaugural day. More than 300 companies from 30 countries participated in the B2B meetings. The countries included exhibitors from Austria, Germany, China, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Holland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Pakistan, Switzerland, Turkey, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Ukraine, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States of America and Vietnam. A high profile annual packaging forum had also been planned on Wednesday.—APP

