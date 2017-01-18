Exhibition on Women Entrepreneur Products

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) would organize a 3 days exhibition of Islamabad Handicrafts and Women Entrepreneur products from January 20-22, 2017 at its Export Display Centre, Islamabad. Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has invited trade bodies of the city to participate in the exhibition. The inaugural session of the exhibition would be held on Friday afternoon and Mr. Muhammad Zubair, State Minister for Privatization would be the Chief Guest while Sheikh Anser Aziz, Chairman CDA would be Guest of Honor. Around 50 stalls of handicrafts and women entrepreneur products would be set up in the exhibition. Apart from the display of high quality products, exotic Food Court and Cultural/Folk performances will be the other key features of this exhibition. Sale/purchase of handicrafts and women entrepreneur products would be allowed in the exhibition. The business community has welcomed this initiative. Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appealed to its members and citizens to ensure maximum participation in the 3 days exhibition.—PR