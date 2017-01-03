Exhibition marks 154th Founders’ Day at GCU

City Reporter

A pencil sketches exhibition marked the 154th Founders’ Day of the Government College University (GCU) at the Minhas Art Gallery of the GCU here on Monday.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the “Founders’ Day Exhibition” which displays the handmade pencil portraits of some of its eminent luminaries who had studied at the oldest seat of higher learning in Pakistan since its foundation on Jan 01, 1864.

The pencil portraits of as many 29 luminaries of GCU from different fields of life, including literature, art, music and science, were put on display at the exhibition that would remain open till January 31 for Old Ravians and art-lovers.

The portraits were pencil sketched by Fine Arts Department in-charge Erfan Ullah Babr in a period of six months.

The 29 pencil sketches include of writer Muhammad Husain Azad, poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Urdu dramatist Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj, music composer Khwaja Khurshid Anwar, philanthropist Sir Ganga Ram, Nobel Laureates Dr Abdus Salam and Dr Har Gobind Khorana, jurist Muhammad Rustam Kayani, Nishan-e-Haider and Sitara-e-Jurat Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, actor Dharam Dev Anand, historian Prof H. L. O. Garret, fine arts teacher Prof Aslam Minhas and first foreign minister of Pakistan Sir Chaudhry Muhammad Zafarullah Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shah also said that social progress was inconceivable without progressive and liberal institutions like Government College University Lahore, so they must be protected, strengthened and upgraded to match with the demands of new age.

Earlier, a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with GCU Founders Day was held, which was attended by all academic and administrative heads.