Exhibition of Door and Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba at Centaurus Mall soon

City Reporter

An exhibition of Door and Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba is being arranged at The Centaurus Mall, Islamabad. The Saudi King has agreed to send the recently changed Door and Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba to Pakistan.

The 25 days exhibition will be held at The Centaurus Mall, in which Saudi embassy will display Door of Khanna Kaaba and Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba.

This consent was shown by the newly appointed Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed-al-Maliki in a letter to General Manager, The Centaurus Mall in which he thanked President, The Centaurus mall, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan for offering them the place for exhibition free of cost.

He also reiterated that such exhibitions will promote friendly ties between Saudi-Arabia and Pakistan.

This landmark exhibition in the Centaurus Mall will provide the visitors a opportunity to witness sacred Door and Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba.