Executive magistracy likely to be revived

Step towards good governance….

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Federal government is likely to restore Executive Magistracy for good governance and service delivery to the common man. This scribe has learnt through reliable sources that the Government plans to restore it through the 29th Constitutional Amendment Bill. After deliberations among the four provincial governments it has been decided that Executive Magistracy would be restored.

Same was refelected through the unanimous decision of CCI (Council of Common Interests) which comprised three main political parties. Research showed that ‘Executive Magistracy’ is the most misunderstood administrative system of our times. Some police officers raise concerns whenever there is a movement towards the restoration of Executive Magistracy.

It is said that Executive Magistracy is against basic human rights. Ironically, Executive Magistracy has its institutional origin in the preservation of basic human rights as it protects the basic human rights when it comes to violations regarding public health, food adulteration, consumer rights violations, human rights abuses, infringement of municipal laws, bad governance, defilement of environmental laws etc. There is a complete code of eight hundred and so administrative laws that protect the basic human rights through the faculty of Executive Magistracy. Secondly, it has been alleged that Executive Magistracy runs contrary to rule of law and independence of judiciary. The institution of Executive Magistracy, which government wants to restore is an administrative institution which has nothing to do with independence of Judiciary.

The fact that the proposed constitutional amendment inserts Executive Magistracy through Article 211(A) which doesn’t fall under the Part VII of Constitution that deals with judicature shows that the proposed magisterial system doesn’t form a part of judicial system of Pakistan and henceforth Executive Magistrates are not conferred with any of judicial powers. Pithily, Executive Magistracy represents the administrative arm of the state which is vital for the rule of law. Thirdly, there is another whimsical argument that Executive Magistracy runs contrary to the Basic Structure of the Constitution. It is as imbecilic an argument as the above two. Constitution is the popular will of the people as represented through the decisions of the political executive. Moreover, it is up to the Honourable Supreme Court to define the basic structure. If popularly elected government and opposition parties wants to establish the institution of Executive Magistracy through 29th Amendment Bill and Supreme Court has already validated the institution of Executive Magistracy as a part and parcel of basic structure of Pakistan then there is no reason of terming it against the basic constitutional structure.

Fourthly, a few police officials, this correspondent spoke to, are terming it as an institutional threat.

“This is again a self-concocted threat as Executive Magistracy has nothing to do with the independence of Police. Police is regulated through Police Order 2002 and Executive Magistrates would have no role in regulating the day to day affairs of police as the former would be limited to service delivery and regulatory activities,” said one of the police officer adding that ,nevertheless, Executive Magistracy will be a link between police and common man and a redressal of complaints against the high handedness of police.

“In short, Executive Magistracy would empower the man in the street and that too without encroaching upon the domain of police. Currently, police have no external accountability mechanism which resulted in gross violation of human rights in current times,” said another higher police official.

There is a general misconception that Executive Magistracy is a colonial institution. Infect it is other way around. Whereas almost all the current laws of Pakistan dates to colonial eras even those dealing with police, railways and judiciary dates to British era, the institution of Executive Magistracy is a product of late 20th century having made through judgments of Supreme Court and legal reforms of 1997. It is one of the nascent laws of Pakistan which remained in force for three years when it was illegally abolished in 2001. It is a complete departure from the magisterial system of the colonial era. This type of Executive Magistracy is prevalent in other parts of the world including India, Britain, Australia, Germany and France. Moreover, lately in June 2016, Executive Magistracy is revived in Gilgit Baltistan to strengthen the municipal institutions, police, forest department etc and to ensure service delivery to the people at their doorstep. It proved to be a momentous success and a harbinger of change in gloomy environs of bad governance of Pakistan.

There is no denying the fact that Executive Magistracy can promote good governance in Pakistan. At last government has awaken to the need of reviving Executive Magistracy through 29th Amendment Bill.