Excise Police recovers 6 kg charas

Excise Police Karachi have recovered 6 kilogram charas and arrested an accused here on Sunday. According to details , on a tip, AETO S.M.Sadeqain and Inspector Nisar Ahmed , during a raid , recovered 6 kilogram charas ( gurda) from a rikshaw bearing no 5202 on main Manghopir Road opposite Rashidabad and arrested accused rikshaw driver Riaz Khan.

A case has been registered against the accused and the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile the minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla, in a statement issued here on Sunday, has congratulated the Excise Police team on successful raid and directed all officers concerned to accelerate their raids against drug peddlers. —INP

