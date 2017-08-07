Excise Police recovers 6 kg charas

2

Excise Police Karachi have recovered 6 kilogram charas and arrested an accused here on Sunday. According to details , on a tip, AETO S.M.Sadeqain and Inspector Nisar Ahmed , during a raid , recovered 6 kilogram charas ( gurda) from a rikshaw bearing no 5202 on main Manghopir Road opposite Rashidabad and arrested accused rikshaw driver Riaz Khan.
A case has been registered against the accused and the investigation is underway.
Meanwhile the minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla, in a statement issued here on Sunday, has congratulated the Excise Police team on successful raid and directed all officers concerned to accelerate their raids against drug peddlers. —INP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR