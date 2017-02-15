Exchange of language, cultural activities further strengthening Pak, China relations: You yi

Chinese Happy Spring Festival celebrated at NUML

Staff Reporter

The Confucius Institute at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Wednesday arranged a colorful function at NUML to celebrate Chinese Happy Spring Festival. Cultural Counselor of Embassy of Peoples Republic of China, Mr You Yi was the chief guest at the occassion while Director General NUML, Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Registrar, Directors, Deans, HoDs, students from the various educational institutions and a large number of gathering attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the inaugural session, the Chief Guest said that Confucius Institute was playing pivotal role in promoting Chinese culture in Pakistan.

He said that people of China used to celebrate spring festival with their families and wish luck to each other.

He observed that both the two countries were exchanging language and cultural with each other to further strengthen the mutual friendship.

Mr You Yi thanked NUML and Confucius Institute for organizing such a wonderful and colorful event.

Addressing the occasion Director General NUML, Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal said that Confucius Institute at NUML stood top in promoting Chinese culture in the world. He said that NUML was proud to be the part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and under this project NUML International Center of Education (NICE) was being set up in Xinjiang Normal University China to teach international languages to people of China along with Urdu and English.

“NUML all set to establish its campus at Gwadr the other end of the CPEC root to teach Chinese language to locals to get maximum benefits from this great project”, he added.

Students from various schools present colorful programs related to the Chinese new year celebrations. It was a fabulous event in which cultural aspect of all provinces of Pakistan along with Chinese were presented.

It is worth to mention here that Chinese spring festival is the most joyfully celebrated traditional festival in Chinese folk culture. The Chinese follow the lunar calendar. According to Chinese tradition each Chinese year is named after an animal.

There are 12 such animals – rat, cow, tiger, hare, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. On January, 28 this year the Chinese are ushering in the Year of the Rooster while saying goodbye to the Year of the Monkey.