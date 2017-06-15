Excesses of Indian troops in Shopian, Kulgam denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammat-e-Islami and High Court Bar Association have condemned the excesses by Indian troops on civilian population in Shopian district. Jamaat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The vandalism was perpetrated by Indian forces against the civilians in Wehel and Turkawangam areas Shopian district without any justification”. “These unruly forces also subjected to torture a number of people, mostly youth thereby injuring scores of them. Some of the victims have received grievous injuries,” the statement said. The Jamaat-e-Islami said that the graph of atrocities was constantly going up after the Indian army chief justified the forces’ atrocities during the recently held so-called election drama in the territory.

Meanwhile, Kashmir High Court Bar Association (HCBA) at a meeting in Srinagar denounced the Indian troops’ forceful entry into the house of a mujahid and beating of his family members, including his cancer patient brother and ransacking of the household at Sopat in Kulgam District. “The Bar Association feels that in every districts of Kashmir especially in Shopian and Kulgam, the forces have gone berserk, as they are often cordoning the villages in these two districts, during the dead of the night and after entering the houses, they beat the inmates and damage and destroy their belongings,” the Bar said.

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Chairman Mohammad Shafi Lone In a statement said that the occupational forces were deliberately launching cordon operations during night or Iftar time to provoke people.—KMS