Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Chaudhary Sher Ali Khan has said that no reference, recommendation or nepotism would be tolerated in the process of renewal or issuing new leases and licenses of excavation of minerals for commercial use to various parties and individuals. All the tenders would be passed on the basis of merit and transparency in accordance with departmental rules and regulations. He expressed these views while presiding over cabinet committee meeting in connection with issuance of new leases and fixation of fresh rates. The meeting was attended by Director General Mines and Minerals Mian Abrar Ahmed, Additional Secretary Mines and Minerals Maryam Kiani and other officers of the department. Director Licensing Zafar Javed Malghani briefed the participants of meeting about the old and reserved rates of leases through a presentation. The minister stressed upon the need to rationalize those rates of leases which are not competitive to open market. The meeting reviewed the miner minerals rates lying in Sarghodha, Chakwal, Jhangh, Chiniot and Attock and new rates were decided.