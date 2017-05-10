Exams and power outages

Shakeela Muhammad Khan

Karachi

This month of the year is quite stressful for the students as well as their parents. Parents need to make sure that their child eats and sleeps well during the time of examinations. Children, on the other hand, have the stress of scoring grades that’ll make their parents, teachers and the school proud and get one step closer to their successfully aimed careers. With the increased power outage in the past few weeks, stress has escalated too. As a student, I know exactly what others are going through. Shutting down electricity every other day for 6-7 hours for “maintenance” disrupts the study schedule as well as the routines of daily lives. Switching on the power just minutes before the load-shedding schedules adds to the annoyance. Many students divide their tasks per day as to reduce the last minute anxiety but with the unscheduled power outages, following such a timetable is also impossible, especially for those who cannot afford the luxury of generators or the areas where timings of scheduled load-shedding exceeds 3 hours, not enough time for the UPS to charge up. A student needs a sleep of at least 6 or 7 hours to actively perform in the examinations. It is a request to the concerned authorities to kindly look into this matter and take steps to resolve them.