Ex-US defense contractor accused of spying for China

Washington

A former US defense contractor has been charged with giving top-secret military documents to the Chinese government, according to the US Justice Department. Kevin Patrick Mallory, 60, was charged Thursday with delivering military information to a foreign government and with making false statements to FBI agents, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Mallory, a self-employed consultant who worked for various US government agencies and defense contractors until 2012, made his initial appearance in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday.

“The conduct alleged in this complaint is serious, and these charges should send a message to anyone who would consider violating the public’s trust and compromising our national security by disclosing classified information,” Dana J. Boente, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement.

Mallory, of Leesburg, Virginia, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of the espionage charges. Mallory is fluent in Chinese. He served in the US Army, then as a special agent for the security service of the US State Department, before becoming a contractor to various government agencies.

The Washington Post said Mallory had also worked for the CIA. The content of the documents in question was not divulged but was characterized as “defense information” for which he received $25,000.—Agencies