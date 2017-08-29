Ex-PTI minister Ziaullah Afridi joins PPP

Observer Report

Islamabad

Former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf minister and MPA Ziaullah Afridi on Monday confirmed he was joining the PPP.

Afridi, who previously served as the provincial minister for mines and minerals, announced the move following a meeting with PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House in Islamabad.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi and PPP provincial president Humayun Khan were also present at the meeting.

Earlier this month, Afridi levelled allegations of corruption against KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and KP finance minister Muzafar Said and announced that he would soon stage a sit-in outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission offices in the provincial capital to force the anti-corruption body into acting against the two.

Afridi had also criticised PTI’s chief Imran Khan and Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq for not taking action against the CM and finance minister over the illegal appointment of the Bank of Khyber’s managing director.

The former minister said he had secured ‘solid’ evidence of the corrupt practices of the KP ruling parties and would soon make them public through media.