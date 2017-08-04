Ex-PM Tusk testifies as witness in Polish jet crash probe

Warsaw

EU President Donald Tusk on Thursday testified in Warsaw as a witness in an investigation into the 2010 jet crash in Russia that killed Poland’s then president and 95 others.

Tusk, who was Poland’s prime minister at the time of the crash, told reporters he “had no doubt” he was being targeted by his arch-rival in the current conservative populist government before questioning by Polish prosecutors.

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski on Thursday told the Catholic-nationalist Trwam TV station that Tusk “has plenty to fear”, adding that the crash probe “is one thing, but there are others”.

Kaczynski also unleashed an emotional diatribe in parliament two weeks ago, accusing Tusk’s former liberal Civic Platform (PO) party of being responsible for the Smolensk crash that claimed the life of his twin brother, then president Lech Kaczynski.

“Don’t wipe your treacherous mouths with my late brother’s name. You destroyed him, you murdered him, you are scoundrels,” Jaroslaw Kaczynski told PO deputies.

He has long insisted that the 2010 crash was no accident and accuses Tusk of “moral responsibility” for the death of his brother.

Polish and Russian investigators found that pilot error, bad weather and poor air-traffic control were to blame for the accident.—APP