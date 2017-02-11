Ex-nazim’s body found

Sargodha

Body of a former union Nazim was found in Sajid Shaheed police limits on Saturday. According to police sources, dead body of former union Nazim named Abid Hussain s/o Saeed Hussain resident of Amin Colony Sargodha was found from a water Tank at the residence of Deputy Mayor Municipal Corporation Sargodha Bilal Khan situated at Satellite Town here.

Police sources confirmed the incident and told APP that construction work at the residence was underway adding that death of former Nazim Abid Hussain occurred by falling into water tank at night.

Saeed father of deceased Abid Hussain termed the death by chance and refused police report and postmortem as well.—APP