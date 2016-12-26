Ex-minister starts begging in protest against KP govt

Peshawar

Former Minister for Mines and Mineral and the dissenting leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ziaullah Afridi has started begging on roads to record a protest against KP government.

Ziaullah Aridi along with his party workers wearing yellow coat with a bowl in his neck, has started begging campaign from Bashirabad and adjacent areas for the uplift and development of Peshawar.

In his unique style of protesting, Ziaullah Afridi has come on roads begging for the development of Peshawar as the provincial government doesn’t provide him with the development funds.

Talking to media, Ziaullah said that the provincial government was not providing fund and the people of his constituency demanding for developmental work so today he compelled to start begging on roads.

Criticizing the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak he said that had blocked the funds from his constituency. He also complained that nobody was questioning the chief minister over his actions.

He announced that he would collect the money by begging from people and use the funds for the city’s development. On this occasion citizens of the area also criticized KP government saying that they have compelled Afridi over begging.—APP