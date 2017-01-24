Ex-messenger of Interior Ministry held over fraudulent activities

Staff Reporter

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad Police has arrested ex-messenger of Interior Ministry for his alleged involvement in minting money from people by issuing fake job appointment letters to them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions from Minister for Interior Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, a special team was constituted by SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani headed by SP (Investigation) Muhammad Ilyas to ensure arrest of fraudster issuing fake appointment letters against various jobs after portraying himself as Director Crisis Management Cell. This team including DSP CIA Bashir Ahmed Noon, Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Zulfiqar, Constables Ghulam Mustafa, Sher Khan, Sami Ullah and Sikandar Ali worked hard and nabbed Abid s/o Muhammad Abdullah presently residing at House No.61-A, Street No.126, sector G-7/3.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that he was dismissed from the post of messenger in Interior Ministry in January, 2015 and issued fake appointment letters against various jobs after minting hefty money from the simpletons.