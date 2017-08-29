Ex-CM Arbab makes sensational revelations regarding May 12

Staff Reporter

Former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Monday made sensational revelations regarding the May 12, 2007 carnage that took place in Karachi.

Speaking exclusively to a private television channel, Arbab disclosed that the Chief Secretary and IG Sindh had not been in favour of MQM’s power show. The former chief minister of Sindh stated that he had spoken with then-MQM chief Altaf Hussain regarding the tense situation at the behest of Ishratul Ibad, who was then serving as the province’s governor. “I spoke with the founder of MQM but he did not agree with me,” said Arbab.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim said that after the situation escalated and the violence started, even then-President of Pakistan Gen. (r) Pervez Musharraf was alarmed.He said that bullets were not fired from only one direction.

On the matter of corruption, Arbab Ghulam Rahim said that corruption in PPP spread during Benazir Bhutto’s second tenure as the prime minister.He also alleged that Imtiaz Sheikh was to blame as well for the incident that occurred in Sindh Assembly.