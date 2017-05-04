Evil of begging

Fatima Zaki

Karachi

Through the column of your esteemed paper, I wish to draw the attention of the authorities and the public to the evils of street begging in our country. Street begging is a regular nuisance. Begging is evil but in Pakistan it has become an organized profession. The beggars gather around in the market, near worship places. Almost on every step you are greeted by a beggar. The most painful thing is that most of them are able bodied, they can do manual work by themselves, if they desire but they find it more easy to live on other people’s money. Then the tragedy is that these beggars encourage even their children to beg.

Healthy beggars should be made to work. The disabled and the blind should be kept in some suitable homes outside the city where they should be fed at government expenses. Not only begging should be declared illegal by an act of parliament but public opinion should also be generated against it. The authorities should consider this menace and steps should be taken to put a complete ban on beggary.