Eviction of illegal occupants being pursued from government accommodations: Durrani

Staff Reporter

Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani on Wednesday said the government was actively pursuing eviction of illegal occupants from government accommodations in coordination with the district administration. Replying to a question in upper house of the parliament, the minister informed that so far 485 houses had been got vacated from illegal or un-authorized occupants during last two years.

Akram Durrani said that 125 government accommodations which had been illegally occupied by trespassers included 60 in the federal capital while 65 in Karachi.

He said an amount of Rs 253.9 million had been collected through deduction of 5% rent charges from the salaries of government employees living in government accommodations during the year 2015-16. He said an amount of Rs 131.9 million had been collected in this regard during 2014-15 while Rs 212.7 million had been collected in 2013-14.

He said the amount deposited by 16,500 allottees of Bara Kahu Housing Scheme was Rs 6,551,250,000 by December 10, 2016.

Initially, Housing Foundation had purchased land measuring 3,153 Kanal and seven marla from M/s Green Tree (Pvt) Ltd. in Bara Kahu, Islamabad in 2009, he added.

The minister said, recently, Housing Foundation was going to purchase land measuring 12,000 kanal extendable up to 20,000 kanal from M/S International Center for Services Exchange (ICSE) at Bara Kahu, Islamabad in order to accommodate rest of applicants of Membership Drive (Phase-I). He said the Provisional Offer of Allotment had been issued to the members under housing scheme Phase-VI (Bara Kahu, Green Enclave-I).

He said land purchased from M/s Green Tree would be handed over to the allottees of Membership Drive (Phase-I) after its development.

He said the Housing Foundation had finalized construction agreement with M/s Green Tree (Pvt) Ltd according to which contractor would complete the development work within two years from the date of signing of the agreement. The minister said the Housing scheme in Sector G-13 and G-14 were launched in 1996 and 2004 respectively whereas the Membership Drive Phase-I for allotment of plots in Bara Kahu Islamabad was launched in 2009.

He said the allotment in sector G-13 and G-14 were issued before the launch of Membership Drive (Phase-I) however, allotment to members of Bara Kahu Housing Scheme would be issued after approval of layout plan from CDA.

He said that Pakistan Housing Foundation had constructed 208 ‘C’ type and 400 ‘E’ type apartments at Sector G-11/3, Islamabad out of which 191 ‘C’ type and 360 ‘E’ type apartments hade been handed over to the allottees. He added due to moratorium imposed by the Federal Government Sui Gas facility had not yet been provided at PHA Flats, G-11/3, Islamabad.

The minister said it was decided to carpet the roads after laying of Sui gas pipelines. He said many officers in grades 16 to 18 living in government accommodations below their entitlement were not being allotted accommodations according to their entitlement so far.

He said that rent and other charges on account of government accommodations were being deducted from the salaries of the said officers as per their grades and not according to the accommodations they were living. The rent had been deducted as per Rule 25 of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002, he added.