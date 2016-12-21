Everything on sale

Namal Ishaq

D G Khan

Pakistan plans to sell a 40 per cent stake in its stock exchange. Everything is on sale. This year 40% stake in the Stock Exchange has been sold to Turkey and next 20% more stake will be on sale.

It seems that slowly and steadily everything is moving into the hands of others in Pakistan and the relevant heads and owners are acting like puppets. If everything in Pakistan is not the property of Pakistan, then what Pakistan will have in future? This is a big question which needs attention before it is too late.