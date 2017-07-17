Everyone should wait for SC’s verdict: Shahid

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said everyone should wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court on Panama Papers case and the government would accept the decision of SC. Talking to media, he said as per the constitution of the country the prime minister had every right to defend himself before the apex court. The minister said we had not leveled allegation of conspiracy against anyone but every action which could weaken country’s economy, would be considered a conspiracy.

Replying to a question, he said the political opponents of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were demanding resignation of the prime minister from last four years because they were afraid of the popularity of PML-N leadership among the people.

Shahid Khaqan said opposition parties were trying to gain political points on Panama Papers to use it in the general elections of 2018 against the PML-N leadership.

He said Sharif family lawyers would proceed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report in the SC.—APP

