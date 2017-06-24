Every record provided to JIT: FBR Chairman

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Dr Muhammad Arshad said on Friday that the institution has provided all the records which were requested by the Joint Investigation Team, probing the businesses and financial dealings of the Sharif family.

According to the Chairman FBR, the JIT has not hidden anything from the Joint Investigation Team.

The FBR has provided the record of the Sharif family from 1980 to date, he said denying the allegation of concealing records. “Don’t understand which record we have failed to provide the JIT,” said the chairman.

According to law, the wealth statement needs to be filed every year, said Dr Arshad. “The JIT demanded wealth statement of the year which wasn’t available,” he added. The Panama case JIT had alleged that certain state institutions are tampering records and creating impediments in its work, besides threatening some members of the team.

The JIT in one of its reports had alleged the FBR of non-provision of records.