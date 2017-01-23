Every drop counts

P Senthil S Durai

Maharashtra, India

Right now it has been reported that Sri Lanka has been severely hit by the acute drought. Simultaneously on the subjects of irrigation and water consumption, the world faces three major issues that need to be sorted out at the earliest. To begin with, rainwater harvesting still remains only on the paper. All attempts to implement rainwater harvesting have so far yielded no good results. The vagaries of monsoon every year and receding groundwater levels only emphasize the need for such water harvesting methods.

Second, most rivers are reeling under severe ecological damage caused by the illegal sand mining and over-exploitation of river sand. And deforestation is only adding to the mess. Finally, we still lack big dams. Innovative and scientific methods should be adopted to renovate and construct dams.