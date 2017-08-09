Every day tips to maintain your weight

LOSING weight is a struggle but so is maintaining it. It’s terrible if you have done the hard work to lose those few inches only to have them back in a few months or perhaps weeks. Of course, the thumb rule to maintain your weight is consistency in following healthy lifestyle habits that actually helped you lose weight. Therefore, it’s not just important to adopt diet changes that help you lose weight but also sustain it. So, if you’re in the process of shedding few pounds or have just attained the perfect figure you’ve always dreamt of, here are few tips you must follow to keep the weight off.

Eat your carbs: You may have cut down on your carb intake to lose weight but it is important to have them in order to sustain the weight loss, advises Celebrity Nutritionist Pooja Makhija. If you’re not eating enough carbs you will not be able to sustain the weight loss and eat more to make up for the lack of calories.

Eat more fruits: According to a study, published in the British Medical Journal, eating fruits like as apples, pears, and berries may be linked to less weight gain. This benefit can be attributed to the presence of high levels of flavonoids in such fruits. Flavonoid is a natural compound known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory health benefits.

Add lots of fiber to your daily diet: Foods like fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables, whole grains and lean protein are great as they fill you up and take longer to digest keeping you full and satisfied. This eliminates the need to binge eat and prevents instances of weight gain.

An important aspect of weight maintenance is to keep an eye on your daily calories. You may be eating more calories than what you were while losing weight but it is important to know your daily consumption and plan your meals accordingly. This will prevent overeating. Make a weekly plan, if you like, that will keep you on track. 5. Switch to sugar alternatives: It’s hard to keep your hands off the sweet stuff and so the solution for your sweet tooth is to switch to sugar alternatives like honey or jaggery. Refined sugar is a source of empty calories and the biggest culprit of weight gain.

Never skip breakfast. Ever: Weight loss does not only depend on what you’re eating but also on how you are balancing your calories through the day. Breakfast sets the path for the rest of the day, so make sure you have a wholesome meal and get all the nutrients right at the start.

