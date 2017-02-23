Event related to Kunanposhpora tragedy banned in Srinagar

Islamabad

The puppet authorities have banned the event scheduled, today, on the completion of the 26 years to the tragic incident of Kunanposhpora mass rape by Indian troops.

The troops had gang-raped around 100 women on the night of February 23 in 1991 during a siege and search operation in Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district. Not a single soldier involved in the brutal incident has been punished so far, KMS reported.

The Kunanposhpora Support Group had formally applied for the permission to the office of the Deputy Commissioner (District Magistrate), Srinagar, to hold this event at a local hotel. However, the DC denied the permission.

The Kunanposhpora Support Group in a statement said that this was symptomatic of the puppet administration’s attempts to completely clampdown on events relating to human rights violations, particularly sexual violence.

It said that in the event, the survivors from Kunanposhpora and members of the Support Group were to apprise the participants about the legal proceedings of the case in the Indian Supreme Court and remember the seven victims of that night of assualt and torture who had passed away.

The statement said that by denying permission for the event, the authorities had put on display their repressive behaviour of regulating public spaces and curbing any conversation on critical human rights issues faced by the people of occupied Kashmir.

This is in line with the authorities’ approach of clamping down the civil and political rights of the people to assemble freely, and express their thoughts and opinions, it added.

The statement said that as was seen in the past, the authorities’ attitude towards the struggle for justice for Kunanposhpora had been driven by attempts to cover up the inhuman crimes committed against the people of Kunanposhpora.

It said that it took the police twenty three years to file the closure report, followed by the refusal of the puppet administration to conduct investigations and repeated applications for extension.

The statement said that the case was currently stalled in the Indian Supreme Court Registry for the last two and a half years, due to constant dilatory tactics of the puppet administration and Indian Army.

Furthermore, the banning of this commemoration event, aimed at highlighting the continuing miscarriage of justice in the Kunanposhpora case, is the latest in a long history of cover-ups, intimidation and silencing, it added.—APP