Sabeen Sohail

Rawalpindi

Our youth is very much involved in event management activities nowadays. They are very keen in taking part in extracurricular activities. Many events like carrier planning, concerts, festivals, bonfire, rave night and lantern festivals etc are a source of recreation for everyone including youth and adults.

Participation of youth in such events provides sustainable development for a country. These events provide platform on which our new generation can show their talent and divert the minds of people from their internal and domestic problems. Youth contribution is shaping our society in a more beneficial way. The engagement of our youth in such kind of events also keep them apart from criminal activities, smuggling, drug dealing etc. These events are also a source of earning for our youth, which reduces the burden on their parents. They are also expanding the socialisation in our society. They are also productive in a way that they help students and youth to find their carrier in a much better way.

Although, it is perceived that extracurricular events are a barrier in academic growth of our students but it’s wrong. They are a source of increasing academic abilities in a true sense. They can flourish our new generation and provide such platform which can produce better leaders for our society.