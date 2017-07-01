Evans urges Porte to take Tour opportunity

Germany: Australia’s only ever Tour de France winner Cadel Evans has urged compatriot Richie Porte to take advantage of his strengths in his bid to beat three-time champion Chris Froome.

Evans caused a sensation in 2011 when he won the Tour, beating top Luxembourger climbers Andy and Franck Schleck in a thrilling battle.

And the popular Aussie, who like Porte rode for BMC, said he had learnt to make the most of his strengths against better climbers and time-triallers, and Porte must learn to similarly take his chances wherever they fall.

“If I were riding this Tour I’d be looking for opportunities, as I always did, in the cross winds, bad roads, difficult conditions, because that’s where my biggest strengths were as a Grand Tour rider,” he said.

“I played on my strengths and that was in my consistency across the three weeks and being there every day.”

Evans wasn’t the best climber, although he was capable of battling his way up the mountains and keeping close to the specialists.

He had come agonisingly close to winning both the 2007 and 2008 Tours before surprisingly strong final time-trials by Spanish climbers Alberto

Contador and Carlos Sastre proved enough to hold off the charging Australian in successive years. Porte produced his best Tour performance last year in finishing fifth.

But for an inopportune puncture in the second stage which cost him close to two minutes, he might even have come home second.

“From what I see, Richie knows he’s got a great opportunity right now and it’s an opportunity not to be overwhelmed by, but an opportunity to take and make the most of,” said Evans.

