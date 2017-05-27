Eurozone stocks drop, London advances as traders eye currencies

London

Eurozone stock markets sank Friday but London rose on a weak pound after news of a surprise opinion poll two weeks before Britain’s general election.

In mid-afternoon deals, Frankfurt slid 0.3 percent and Paris shed 0.2 percent, while London advanced 0.4 percent having hit another yet record peak in afternoon trading.

The euro rose further against the dollar in early European trading.

“People are just beginning to wake up to the euro at $1.12 and that makes eurozone exporters a lot less competitive than at $1.06, as it was a couple of months ago,” said Will Hamlyn, investment analyst at Manulife Asset Management.

“The relative move between the UK and Europe is probably down to currency. We’ve seen euro strength; we’ve seen pound weakness,” he told AFP. However, the euro slipped below $1.12 after US first quarter growth was revised sharply higher to 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the British pound dived Friday to a month low after a Yougov opinion poll put the opposition Labour Party just five points behind the ruling Conservatives before a June 8 general election.

That raised concerns the government’s expected poll win might not be as big as expected, which could weaken its hand in Brexit talks.

Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had suspended campaigning after Monday’s suicide bombing at a Manchester pop concert, which killed 22 people including many teenagers. Election campaigning resumed on Friday.

“Sterling is trading lower across the board in the final trading session of the week with the latest poll showing a narrowing of the Conservative lead for the upcoming general election,” added XTB analyst David Cheetham.

“The FTSE 100 has been boosted by the drop in the pound with the leading UK stock benchmark posting a record high not long after the open this morning.”—AFP