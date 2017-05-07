European Union celebrates Europe Day by organizing Eurovillage

Staff Reporter

This year, the European Union and EU Member States in Pakistan celebrated Europe Day in a unique manner. A ‘Eurovillage’ was set up in Lok Virsa, Islamabad aiming at increasing awareness of Europe and of European culture and values. The general public was provided with a memorable experience of Europe as an interesting, culturally rich and friendly place.

The EU’s as well as the Member States’ stands showcased their countries’ culture and traditions, language, their relationship with Pakistan and general information about their country. The premises of Lok Virsa were transformed into a veritable carnival with food stalls and information and activity booths for adults and children including quizzes, selfie walls and giant cut outs of famous landmarks of Europe. The evening ended with live performances of the two European bands “Live Strings” and “Wild ManGoes” and the Pakistani artist Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch (QB).

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, H.E. Jean-François Cautain pointed that the year of the 60th Anniversary of the EU Treaty of Rome was also the first year that the EU was organising a Eurovillage with participation from the Member States-‘to remind everyone of the EU’s cultural richness while also underlining our unity”. The Ambassador affirmed that “the European Union is, and will continue to be, a strong, cooperative and reliable power.