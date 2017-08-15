European stocks open higher

Paris

European stocks moved higher at the start of trading on Monday with investors relieved about a lack of escalation in tensions between the United States and North Korea.

London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 percent in early trading, while Paris’s CAC 40 rose 0.8 percent and Frankfurt’s DAX 30 climbed 0.9 percent.

In TV appearances over the weekend senior US officials sought to temper fears of an imminent outbreak of hostilities after President Donald Trump vowed “fire and fury” if North Korea continued to threaten the United States with nuclear weapons.

“The war of words between the two countries weighed heavily on risk appetite for much of last week and despite today’s bounce, it will continue to pose a threat in the days ahead,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA currency trading platform.“What we’re seeing today is relief at the situation not deteriorating over the weekend, something traders were clearly wary of towards the end of last week.”—AFP