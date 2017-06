London

Europe’s main stock markets drifted higher at the open on Thursday in cautious deals as Britons began voting in a snap general election. Sentiment was also clouded before an interest rate decision in the eurozone and crucial testimony from sacked FBI chief James Comey in the United States. In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major companies added almost 0.1 percent to 7,485.45 points compared with Wednesday’s closing level.—AFP