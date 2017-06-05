European states should stop Indian atrocities in IOK: KC-EU

Brussels

The Chairman Kashmir Council EU (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed has urged the European countries to stop Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels said that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continuously visiting Europe since he took power three years ago to divert attention of the world from severe situation of human rights in India especially in Kashmir.

He said, not only Kashmiris are being suppressed by Indian forces but New Delhi has also discriminatory policies toward minorities in different parts of India.

Ali Raza Syed said, international community should open eyes on the brutalities committed by Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir and as well as the fascist policies of Modi’s government towards minorities and other oppressed segments of society in India.

He said, “We strongly condemn Modi’s fascism particularly Indian brutalities against the people of occupied Kashmir. We will continue our struggle against the fascist policies of Modi government specially atrocities against the people of Kashmir.”

He deplored the human right abuses in Kashmir go with impunity and are backed by a dedicated political will by the Indian government. This dedication and impunity granted by India makes the head of the state responsible for crimes against humanity that should not be ignored by the civilized world, he added.

He said that recently an Indian Army Major got an honour for tying a Kashmiri youth to an army jeep and parading him in the streets of Kashmir.—KMS