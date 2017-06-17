European car market speeds ahead in May: industry data

Paris

The European car market clocked up robust growth in May, with new car registrations returning almost to pre-crisis levels, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association ACEA said on Friday. “In May 2017, passenger car registrations across the EU increased by 7.6 percent to 1.387 million units,” ACEA said in a statement. “In volume terms, this result comes close to May 2007 levels, just before the economic crisis hit the auto industry,” the carmakers said. With the exception of Britain, where new car registrations declined by 8.5 percent, Europe’s biggest markets performed well last month. Sales sped ahead by 12.9 percent in Germany last month and by 11.2 percent in Spain, followed by France with growth of 8.9 percent and Italy with 8.2 percent.—AFP