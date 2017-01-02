European broadcaster believes in Olympic gold

Paris

The cost of Olympic television rights may look hair-raising but Eurosport is confident it will get back the 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) it laid out to get European rights, according to its chief executive.

Counting down to the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games, the company, owned by US media giant Discovery Communications, can from January 1 use the Olympic rings on screens under its surprise deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

But it faces a key 2017 with sub-rights accords in France, Italy and Spain to be sealed that could decide how successful its gamble for gold will be.

“I think sports rights potentially are bets,” Eurosport chief executive Peter Hutton told AFP in an interview. But in the case of the European rights, he added, “I think it is a pretty safe bet and on that basis I think a really important move for us.”—AFP