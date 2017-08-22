Europe on terror watch again after Marseille car crash

Marseille

At least one person has been killed and another injured after a car hit bus shelters in the French port city of Marseille.

The vehicle barreled into two bus shelters in the city on Monday, with the regional La Provence newspaper and BFM-TV saying the fatality was a woman.

The driver was arrested at the scene, but police said there was no immediate information on the motives of the individual.

Last Monday, a girl was killed after a man crashed his car into a pizzeria on the outskirts of Paris. Terrorism was ruled out in the incident.

On August 9, six soldiers were injured after they were hit by a rented BMW in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret. The suspect, a 36-year-old Algerian man, was later shot and wounded after a dramatic motorway chase.

The Monday incident came only days after a van overran pedestrians in Barcelona, killing over a dozen people. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

A man displays a candle to pay tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attack on Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona on August 19, 2017, two days after a van plowed into crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 100 in the city.

13 dead after van plows into crowd in Barcelona: The Takfiri group, which is mainly active in Syria and Iraq, started taking on Europe in 2015, a year after the onset of its campaigns of bloodshed and destruction in the Arab countries.

On November 13, 2015, 130 people were killed and 350 others injured after assailants struck at least six different venues in and around Paris, for which Daesh claimed responsibility.

In December 2016, a Tunisian man drove a truck into a crowd at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people. That attack was also claimed by Daesh.

The same year saw Brussels’ airport and underground system coming under Daesh attacks that left 32 people dead.—Agencies