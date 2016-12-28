Euro forefather Tietmeyer dies aged 85

Frankfurt Am Main

Former Bundesbank president Hans Tietmeyer, a key architect of the euro who oversaw its introduction in Germany, has died at the age of 85, the central bank announced Wednesday. Tietmeyer ran the mighty Bundesbank from 1993 to 1999, a period that straddled the aftermath of German reunification as well as the launch of the single European currency and the creation of the European Central Bank.

“Hans Tietmeyer was an outstanding president, who always acted with the goal of monetary stability in mind,” current Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said in a statement. “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to his family.”—APP