EU suggests more value addition and higher export of leather products

Islamabad

Mr. Bernard Francois, Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan attended the 2nd Project Steering Committee Meeting arranged by the EU funded “Pakistan Leather Competitiveness Improvement Program (PLCIP)” under European Union’s Trade Related Technical Assistance Programme here Monday. The Programme is working to improve the overall value chain in the leather sector of Pakistan. The purpose of this meeting was to update the industry stakeholders and EU representatives about the Programme activities and industry interventions over the last one year.

Mr. Bernard Francois, Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan emphasized on changing the structure of exports to include more value-added products to compete with China. He further highlighted that the role of the EU is that of a catalyst, and compared it to the role of yeast in breadmaking, and the industry and the Pakistani Government have to take the reins in their hands, and steer the sector towards more value addition, and higher export earnings.

Speaking of the event, the Project Director of PLCIP, Mr. Usman H. Malik in his presentation, briefed the audience about the value additions and intervening activities in the leather industry that PLCIP has been involved in supporting the Business Intermediary Organizations (BIOs) i.e. PLGMEA, PTA, PGMEA and PFMA; and Business Development Services and Vocational Education Training (BDS/VET) providers i.e. Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (Lahore), University of Veterinary an Animal Sciences (Lahore), National Institute of Leather Technology (Karachi), Government Institute of Leather Technology (Gujranwala) and Leather Product Development Institute (Sialkot). The main developments included improving productivity, shop floor management, export diversification and new market access.—INP