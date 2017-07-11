EU stressed to speed up enlargement in west Balkans

Budapest

Seven Central European member states called on the European Union on Monday to accelerate the accession of Montenegro and Serbia to the bloc, saying a failure to integrate the western Balkans could pose a security threat to the whole region. Foreign ministers and deputy foreign ministers of the four Visegrad Group countries — Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, and the Czech Republic — as well as Austria, Slovenia and Croatia met in Budapest to discuss issues including migration and the situation in the western Balkans and Ukraine. “If we cannot speed up the European integration process (in the western Balkans) … we will have to face serious security challenges in the entire Central European region,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference. Szijjarto said the EU should accelerate its ongoing accession talks with Montenegro and Serbia and should open membership negotiations with the other countries in the western Balkans as well. Albania and Macedonia are EU candidate nations but have yet to start their accession talks, while Bosnia and Kosovo have yet to be granted candidacy status, though both hope to join the EU. Slovenian Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec said the countries of the western Balkans should receive help in implementing the reforms needed to qualify for EU membership. “The situation in the western Balkans is rather obscure, not stable, and… it will be necessary to ensure that there is dialogue to strengthen stability in this region,” he said. Tensions remain high between Serbia and Kosovo, its former province whose independence is not recognized by Belgrade or by some other countries, while Macedonia and Bosnia are riven by ethnic divisions. The prospect of EU membership has for years been the main driver of reform in the Balkans after a decade of war and upheaval in the 1990s.—Reuters

